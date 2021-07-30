TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $30,171,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $312.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.