TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,140. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.64. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $175.02 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.