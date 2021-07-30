TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $187.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $191.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

