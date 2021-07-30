TownSquare Capital LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DOCU opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.