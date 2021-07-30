TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $304,000 in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $79.75 on Friday. POSCO has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.