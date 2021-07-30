TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

