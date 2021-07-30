TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 11,418 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 190.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 600,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 280.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 77,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.