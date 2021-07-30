Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 5,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.