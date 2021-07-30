Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,605. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

