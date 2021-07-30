Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 392,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

