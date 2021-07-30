Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 21,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,977. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93.
About Treasury Wine Estates
