TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.85 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

