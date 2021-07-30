Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

TRMT stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

