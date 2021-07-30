Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

