Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

