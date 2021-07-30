TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

