TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

TRS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.