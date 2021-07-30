Truist Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 167,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60. The company has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

