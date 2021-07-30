Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

AMD opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

