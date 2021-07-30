Truist Securiti Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.