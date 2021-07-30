Truist Securiti Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

