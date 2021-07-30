Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

