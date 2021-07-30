Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BXS opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

