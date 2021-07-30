Truist Securities Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

