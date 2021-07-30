Truist Securities Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by Truist Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,125.65.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $258.22 on Friday, hitting $3,341.70. 291,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,457.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

