TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

MEDS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

