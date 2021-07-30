Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.70

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

