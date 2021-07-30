Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

