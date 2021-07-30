Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $925,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLL opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

