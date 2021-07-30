Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,047,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

