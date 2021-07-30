Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 110,839 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,839 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Genpact were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 284.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $39,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE:G opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

