Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.