Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

