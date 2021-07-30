Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Shares of TRQ stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 265,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,929. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

