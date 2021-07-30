TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Short Interest Up 87.8% in July

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

