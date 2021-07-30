Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

