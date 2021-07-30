Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $498.88 and last traded at $498.10, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.75.

The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.40.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

