UBS Group AG Acquires 3,654 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GreenSky by 26.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.