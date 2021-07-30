UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

