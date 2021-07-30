UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

