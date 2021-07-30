UBS Group AG Grows Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

STRS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.