UBS Group AG Has $66,000 Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPT opened at $3.89 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

