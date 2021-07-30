UBS Group AG Makes New $65,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

