UBS Group AG Purchases 21,155 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 352.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

