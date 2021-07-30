UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA HOLD opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $99.24.

