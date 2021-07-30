UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.20 ($47.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €41.24 ($48.52) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a twelve month high of €39.74 ($46.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -145.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.