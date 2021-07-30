UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.61

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 12344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.