UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,446,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

