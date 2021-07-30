UBS Group Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

