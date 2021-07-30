Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Umpqua by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Umpqua by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Umpqua by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.